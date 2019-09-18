City of Tehachapi to host disaster preparedness meeting

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — As part of National Disaster Preparedness Month, the city of Tehachapi wants to make sure its residents are prepared if or when one strikes.

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, the city, Tehachapi Police Department and Kern County Fire are hosting an emergency preparedness meeting.

It’s from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tehachapi Police Department at 220 W. C St.

The event acts as a reminder for all Kern County residents to be ready for potential disasters.

KGET is hosting a live web chat about disaster preparedness Thursday on our Facebook at 12:30 p.m.

You can learn more about steps to take to prepare for potential natural disasters at this link.