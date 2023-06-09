BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi is hosting the All-American Fourth of July Festival.

During the all-day event, the city has activities scheduled throughout the day in different parts of town.

The first event scheduled is the 5K race that starts at 7 a.m. at the Steven Shy Building “Scout Hut” on C Street in Central Park, according to event organizers. To register for the race, click here.

The Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. at Central Park. Breakfast tickets will be sold by the Tehachapi High School Football program for $8.

Food booths, the Wall of Valor by the American Legion and a Beer Garden will be available in Central Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to event organizers. Live music will be playing during this time as well.

Officials say a fireworks show will be held at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport at 9 p.m.