City of Tehachapi reminds residents all fireworks are illegal within city limits

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department is reminding everyone that all fireworks, including those labeled “safe and sane,” are illegal in the City of Tehachapi.

Instead, you are asked to watch the city’s fireworks show on July 4.

The Tehachapi City Council recently adopted an ordinance that would fine people $1,000 for setting off fireworks. You can report fireworks to the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222.

The Kern County Fire Department also has a way for you to report illegal fireworks anywhere in the county by filing a report at its website.