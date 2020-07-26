City of Tehachapi looks to become recognized wine region

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Tehachapi is hoping to make its mark on the wine industry.

Several groups in Tehachapi are requesting to become an American viticultural area, or a registered wine region.

Currently, local Tehachapi wine producers must put “Produced in California” on their wine labels, but with the AVA distinction, they can have their labels say “Produced in the Tehachapi mountains.”

Earlier this week, Mayor Susan Wiggins signed a letter of support for the request.

The designation has to be approved by the federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.