City of Tehachapi launches podcast to discuss local issues

The city of Tehachapi has launched a podcast focused on discussing local issues.

The 30-minute podcast, called TehachaPod, features interviews with various people in the community. Community Relations Specialist Key Budge, Economic Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe and City Manager Greg Garrett host the podcast.

“Our goal is to have a conversation and make the listener feel as if they are in the room with us,” Budge said. “We want to reach as many people as possible, be transparent, and share information that is relevant to our community.”

TehachaPod is currently available on Libsyn.com and will be available on the iPhone/iPad App, Android App, Spotify and other services.

Episode 1, which has already been released, covers the topic of last year’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs and featured interviews with Senator Shannon Grove, Mayor Susan Wiggins and Southern California Edison public affairs representatives.