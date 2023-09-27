BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi City Council has unanimously approved to launch a new sign grant program for businesses in the city of Tehachapi.

The vote took place on Monday, Sept. 18, the city said.

According to the city, the program is a re-creation of a former Downtown Sign Program that was started in the early 2000’s. The new program will go beyond downtown businesses and be available to small businesses within the city limits.

The program includes the reimbursement by the city at a value of up to 50% of eligible sign costs up to a maximum of $3,000 and a minimum of $500, the city said. Acceptance of the grant will include conditions of maintenance of the sign for a three-year period.

Additionally, the city stated the following about the program:

Sign grants will be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Should applicants exceed funds, staff will prioritize applications based on location, level of financial participation by the property owner and benefit the sign has on the city.

Upon completion of the sign project, the city will reimburse the applicant for paid

receipts up to the agreed upon amount of the grant.

receipts up to the agreed upon amount of the grant. Small businesses are defined in the terms and conditions, but include businesses that

employ fewer than 20 employees.

employ fewer than 20 employees. Applicants cannot have any active code enforcement violations.

Grants cannot be used for “maintenance” of signage, but for new exterior signs.

The funding will come from the general fund totaling $30,000 and will be assigned to the

Economic Development Support Fund, the city said.

According to the city, following the passing of Measure S, the city’s one-cent sales tax last November, voter outreach identified “protecting local businesses and jobs” as one of the funding priorities. The city said they are continuing to explore ways to do that, and assisting with quality signage is one of those avenues.

For more information regarding terms and conditions and the application process, visit the city’s website.