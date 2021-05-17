City of Tehachapi kicking off summer farmer’s market next month

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi will hold its first farmer’s market of the summer on June 3.

The event will take place on Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. on Green Street in downtown Tehachapi through Sept. 30. In years past, the former nonprofit Main Street Tehachapi had organized the event. The organization decided to dissolve this year and the event was turned over to the city to coordinate.

“The Farmer’s Market gives everyone a chance to come out and enjoy the fresh locally grown crops from Tehachapi and throughout Kern County,” said City Manager Greg Garrett. “We extended the length of the market to end on September 30th so all Tehachapi farmers could participate as well.”

