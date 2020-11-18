City of Tehachapi holding two blood drives in December

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Two blood drives will be held at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District west parking lot in December.

The city is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank for the blood and platelet drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 8, city officials said. The second blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 18. The parking lot is located at 490 W. D St. To reserve a time to donate, click here.

All blood donations made to Houchin remain in Kern County for residents in need following crashes, surgery, cancer and severe anemia. Blood donors are eligible to donate every 60 days from the date of their last donation.