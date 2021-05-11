City of Tehachapi holding July 4 celebration

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi is holding its All-American 4th of July Festival this year after canceling the 2020 event due to COVID-19.

The July 4 festival will kick off with the All-American 5K hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District. It begins in the southwest corner of Central Park, located at 311 E. D St., with a rolling start time between 7-9 a.m. To register for the 5K, click here.

Runners and the public are then invited to the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast benefitting the Tehachapi High School Warrior Football program in conjunction with the Tehachapi Warrior Booster Club.

The city said the American Legion will once again host the Wall of Valor honoring local service men and women while the city will conduct a flag-raising ceremony and National Anthem at Noon. Food vendors will be available at the park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club hosting the beer garden as part of their annual fundraising efforts.

Local music artists will also be playing on the stage at Central Park from noon-4 p.m., according to the city. The Tehachapi Valley Arts Association is also holding a craft fair at Central Park throughout the day showcasing local artisans and unique items for sale.

The Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association brings back the Bad Bulls bull-riding event at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center beginning at 5 p.m. The city said the event was on hiatus in 2020 and that this year’s festival marks the return of live professional sports to Tehachapi in the first marquee rodeo event of the summer.

The evening will culminate with a fireworks display on the north side of the Tehachapi Municipal Airport, located at 314 N. Hayes St., at 9 p.m.

The city said there will be plenty of parking and viewing areas available near the fireworks site and throughout the Tehachapi Valley where residents can enjoy the show. The city said it will provide a viewing map closer to the event.

