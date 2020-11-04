City of Tehachapi holding holiday decorating contest this year

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi is holding a holiday decorating contest for businesses and homes this year.

The city said the contest will feature a total of six winners, with each City Council member choosing a residential winner from their district. A Mayor’s Choice award will be given to one business. The judging will take place Dec. 14-16 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 17.

“It has been a year of upsets and unexpected events. The city of Tehachapi has decided to bring an event from years past to help celebrate the Christmas season. What a great idea to bring back this wonderful tradition,” said Mayor Susan Wiggins. “I can’t wait to drive around the city and enjoy all the holiday lights.”

The city said staff will begin to decorate the downtown area for the holiday season with snowflakes on light poles and a Christmas tree at the Historic Depot over the next few weeks.

To enter the contest, register by email at kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com or by calling 661-822-2200 extension 119. The deadline to enter is Dec. 14 at noon.