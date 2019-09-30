City of Tehachapi holding free stargazing event at airport

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The city is holding a free stargazing event on Saturday at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.

The free telescope viewing will take place from 6-10 p.m. at Aviator Park on the airport, 314 N. Hayes St. Local amateur astronomers are offering close-up views of the moon, Saturn and Jupiter, along with educational activities for children and adults.

Parking is available at the intersection of East I and Hayes streets, then a short walk to the park.

For more information, call 661-822-2200.