City of Tehachapi begins rewards program for buying from local businesses

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Tehachapi has come up with a new way to encourage people to shop local in the form of a rewards program.

Customers who buy more than $100 of goods and services from small businesses within the city can bring their receipts to Tehachapi City Hall throughout the month of March. In return, they’ll receive a $20 gift card for use at local restaurants.

Valid purchases include retail items, food and drink — except alcohol — and personal services like haircuts and maincures.

Gift cards will be offered once per week, per person.

