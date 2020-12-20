City of Tehachapi announces winners of first holiday decoration and lights contest

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi wrapped up its first holiday decoration and lights contest this week.

The city said more than 100 households and businesses entered the contest. There were a total of six winners, with each City Council member choosing a residential winner from their district and a Mayors Choice award being given to a business.

The residential winners are:

  • District 1: Cortez & Valle family, 219 N Green St. — Chosen by Councilman Phil Smith
  • District 2: Uhl family, 912 Aleah Ln. — Chosen by Councilwoman Christina Scrivner
  • District 3: Reece family, 701 Oakwood St. — Chosen by Councilman Michael Davies
  • District 4: Altaic family, 800 Oakwood St. — Chosen by Councilwoman Joan Pogon-Cord
  • District 5: Valdez family, 833 S Green St. — Chosen by Mayor Susan Wiggins. 

The business winner is KM Payton Trucking, located at 118 S Robinson St.

In addition, one winner was selected each for Golden Hills, Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs by The Loop Newspaper. Those winners are:

  • Golden Hills: Chesebrough family, 20527 Tiffany Circle
  • Bear Valley Springs: Miller family, 24100 Cantle Court
  • Stallion Springs: Castelan family, 28410 Forward Pass

Community Engagement Specialist Key Budge said all of the judges expressed difficulty in picking a winner and that some had even asked if they could have a second or third place so that more could be included. 

“We needed this, the community needed this,” Budge said. “Everyone has had a tough year dealing with the pandemic. Hopefully this put some smiles on (people’s) faces.”

