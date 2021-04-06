City of Taft votes to close correctional facility

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Taft City Council voted Tuesday to close the city’s Modified Community Correctional Facility which would put dozens of employees out of work.

The decision comes as the city’s contract with the state ends on May 31. The council voted 3-0, with two members abstaining due to a potential conflict of interest.

The mayor and council members blame the state with Mayor Dave Noer calling it a “sad day” adding it’s a “bad decision being made within government and Sacramento.”

Staff may consider reinstating certain positions at a later date, but for now, the council voted to eliminate 75 full-time staff assigned to the facility and an additional nine part-time employees throughout the city.

The facility currently hold about 300 inmates.