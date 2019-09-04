City of Taft approves addition of ‘In God We Trust’ decals to police vehicles

The City of Taft is the latest in Kern County to add “In God We Trust” decals to police vehicles.

On Tuesday, councilmembers unanimously approved adding the motto to police department patrol cars.

In August, Pastor Angelo Frazier went before the Taft City Council requesting they move forward with adding the decals.

Over the last several months, the cities of Delano, Bakersfield and Shafter have approved the addition of the decals with the motto to city police vehicles.

The city of Tehachapi declined to add the motto in early August.