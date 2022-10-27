SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter was presented with a check for $6 million Thursday to fund a new substation for the city’s police and fire departments at Gossamer Road.

Chief of Police Kevin Zimmerman says Shafter is a rapidly growing city with more than 2,000 new homes expected to be built by 2025 along the 7th Standard corridor.

Zimmerman says a substation in the area has been on the table since before his time as police chief.

Through a budget request through Sen. Melissa Hurtado’s office, they were able to get the budget theey needed.

Zimmerman says the city will gradually hire officers to fill the substation.