BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter has been awarded more than $4.5 million from the state for rehabilitation and beautification projects around the city.

The funds will go toward the city’s Historic Core Recreation, Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project. City officials say the project will consist of several improvements to local parks, including the Shafter Skate Park, Mannel Park and Veterans Park.

The Shafter Aquatic Center and James Street Corridor will also benefit from the grant.

City officials say the enhancement project has an estimated completion date of June 30, 2024.