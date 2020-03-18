City of Shafter declares state of local emergency, announces temporary closure of most offices

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter declared a state of local emergency allowing the city to take extra measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The city ratified the declaration of emergency at its city council meeting Tuesday.

In a release, the city said one of the measures it will take is to temporarily close or limit offices that have direct contact with the public.

The city said it will temporarily stop all Dial-A-Ride services, and close the City Manager, the City Services lobbies, Finance Customer Service windows, the Shafter Learning Center and Shafter Animal Control.

The Shafter Police Department’s lobby will be open to the public but with a limited schedule and available services. You can contact the city’s departments by phone.

Officials said it will keep residents updated on its website, social media and an automated phone line, 661-746-5088.

The city encouraged all residents to follow health officials guidelines to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.