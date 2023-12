BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Ridgecrest is set to host its tree lighting event on Friday, Dec. 8.

According to city officials, the event will feature trackless train riding, visiting first responders, live reindeer, face painting, yard games, craft stations, a kids’ dance party and more.

The tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the event is set for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The event will be held at 100 West California Avenue in Ridgecrest.