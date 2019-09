RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Ridgecrest will hear a presentation on adding the phrase “In God We Trust” to its police vehicles.

Pastor Angelo Frazier said he will present the idea to the Ridgecrest City Council Wednesday evening.

The council will hear public comment on the idea and and the it could be up for a vote.

The cities of Bakersfield, Delano, Shafter and Taft have already approved proposals to add the phrase to city police vehicles.