BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of McFarland says it has terminated missing city manager John Wooner’s contract for being absent without leave.

In a release, the city said it terminated Wooner’s contract for cause.

Wooner was placed on administrative leave for 30 days after he was reported missing in May. The city said Wooner’s administrative leave period ended on June 13.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it is investigating Wooner’s disappearance as suspicious.