City of McFarland places missing city manager on paid administrative leave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of McFarland has placed its missing city manager, John Wooner, on paid administrative leave for up to 30 days, as Bakersfield police continues its investigation into his disappearance.

In a statement Thursday night, the City of McFarland says it made its decision in a closed session of its city council meeting.

In the statement, McFarland mayor Manuel Cantu said: “This is an important business decision for the City so that the City Council and our City employees may continue the business of the City in an orderly manner.”

The statement adds:

The Mayor and Council wish to express their heartfelt concerns for the welfare of Mr. Wooner and the entire Wooner family during this very difficult time.

Wooner has been missing since May 14 when he was last seen at Hillcrest Cemetery in East Bakersfield.

Wooner was last seen driving a silver Dodge Durango with California license plate #1390353.

Wooner is 57 years old and is described as being 6 feet tall, weighs 300 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white dress shirt and khaki pants.

Bakersfield police said he is missing under suspicious circumstances.