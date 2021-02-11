City of McFarland names former KCSO Commander Kenny Williams new chief of police

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland City Council announced Thursday the appointment of former Kern County sheriff’s commander Kenny Williams as its new police chief.

The McFarland City Council said Williams’ appointment is effective Feb. 22.

Williams has a career in law enforcement that spans nearly four decades beginning with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in 1982. He rose to the rank of commander and retired from KCSO in 2010. He then worked for the CSUB Police Department as a lieutenant, the city said in a statement.

“Chief Williams’ public administration background, and law enforcement experience, coupled with his strong aptitude in building lasting relationships will advance our police department and make McFarland a stronger, safer community through policing and community involvement,” McFarland City Manager Maria Lara said in a statement.

Williams will be sworn in as police chief at an outdoor ceremony at McFarland City Hall on Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear face masks and to maintain social distance.