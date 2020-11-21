City of Delano settles lawsuit over officers’ alleged harassment, excessive force against high school students: ACLU

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California says the City of Delano has agreed to settle a lawsuit with four high school students who say they were harassed and attacked by police officers last year.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit against the city’s police department accusing officers of excessive force during a “false arrest.” They say Pablo Simental Jr. was part of a group of high school students detained by police in April 2019. Officers allegedly detained them for jaywalking but used excessive force.

Each of the students will receive between $30,000 and $35,000. The agreement also stipulates that Delano Police Department officers receive training.

