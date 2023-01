BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Delano Public Works Department is providing sandbags to residents to help them cope with the flooding caused by the ongoing storm.

According to a tweet by Delano’s Public Works Department, the sandbags are limited to 10 per household and residents must check in at the office to fill out a form with a resident ID.

The Public Works office is open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 725 S. Lexington St.