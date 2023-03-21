DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — There was controversy in Delano following a vote by the city council to remove the Pride flag from government flag poles.

The preliminary vote makes Delano the second city in California to prohibit the Pride flag on government property. With this newly proposed policy, the Pride and firefighter flags will be coming down.

Delano’s Monday night city council meeting was filled with residents split down the middle between keeping or changing the city’s flag policy.

To put it simply keeping the policy the same would keep the Pride flag up on the flagpole between June 1 through the 13 but changing the policy would mean that flag would never go back up on government property in the city.

“The ordinance was first brought up two years ago and it was brought up again now. I’ve always thought that it was bad public policy,” Delano Mayor Joe Alindajao said.

Mario Nunez, Liz Morris and Delano Mayor Joe Alindajao voted in favor of a policy change while Veronica Vasquez voted against it. Mayor Pro-Tem Salvador Solorio-Ruiz was absent.

The only flags that will be flown are the U.S., California and POW flags. That means the flags supporting firefighters and the LGBTQ community will not be used anymore.

“The reason I voted yes is because the American flag covers us all. One thing I disagree with is everybody is trying to make it a pride issue, it’s got nothing to do with the firefighter flag,” Mario Nunez Jr. Delano city councilman said.

“I believe that the United States flag stands for freedom, justice and everyone. It’s for everyone in the United States, no matter what color you are, no matter what race you are, what gender you may be,” Liz Morris Delano city councilwoman said.

The city of Delano’s City Council members will be coming back in April to vote on and approve the new flag policy. If this passes then the Pride flag and firefighters flag won’t be going up on any government property in Delano anymore.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation released a statement regarding Delano City Council’s vote.