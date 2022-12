DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Christmas spirit was on full display Thursday night in Delano with a holiday parade.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce presented the Delano Christmas Parade down Main Street.

Telemundo Valle Central’s Norma and Jose Gaspar served as emcees for the parade. This year’s theme was “All I want for Christmas.”

More than 80 entrants participated in the parade and paradegoers enjoyed live entertainment, food vendors and a visit from Santa Claus himself.