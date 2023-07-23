DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of kids in Delano are ready to head back to school after the city’s second annual school supplies distribution was held Sunday afternoon.

Salvador Solorio-Ruiz, Vice Mayor of Delano, helped organize the event, which gave away over 400 backpacks full of supplies to ensure students are prepared for the school year.

“Community members, local businesses and organizations all came together to make sure that no kid is left behind here in the community of Delano in terms of getting a backpack,” Solorio-Ruiz told 17 News.

Children also had the opportunity to get a free haircut thanks to the event.

“We have local barbers and also hair salon stylists who are here and working with young folks right now cutting their hair,” Solorio-Ruiz told 17 News.

According to Salvador-Ruiz, organizations such as Kern County Probation, the Delano Police Department, Kern Family Health and Adventist Health attended and assisted with the event.

If you missed the chance to get a free backpack and supplies, Salvador-Ruiz encourages you not to worry.

“For those who did not receive a backpack, we’re going to take their names down, we’re going to get their information and we’re going to make sure we get them a backpack somehow with assistance from the organizations and businesses here in the community,” Salvador-Ruiz told 17 News.

Salvador-Ruiz also emphasized the importance of providing basic resources to the community.

“We’re letting the community know we’re with them. We’re also, I hope, inspiring our community to also give back when they see folks in need,” Salvador-Ruiz told 17 News. “It’s important to not ask questions but to say, ‘Here you go’ to lend a helping hand for our community.”