BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As California continues to be slammed with sweltering heat, increasingly severe storms, and periods of intense rain and drought, Bakersfield city leaders are falling in line with state energy mandates with the Climate Action Plan.

Joe Conroy with the city of Bakersfield weighs in on the 108-page plan proposed last October.

“It’s going to give us a blue print for how the city grows and looks for the next 25 years,” said Conroy.

The Climate Action Plan employs 28 strategies and 53 measures focusing on eight areas with the goal to aggressively cut greenhouse gas.

The plan calls for 100% all electric in new residential and commercial properties built in 2026 or later. City Manager Christian Clegg tells 17 News, “The good news for our residents is, those who have those appliances, you don’t have to remove them. We’re not going to be seeking to remove them.”

The 2030 target is retrofitting 7% of all homes, businesses and backup generators to all electric. 10 years later, it goes up to 10%, and in 2045, that means 15% of all residential and commercial buildings.

The city wants to hear from you. To leave questions, comments, or concerns click here.

The public comment period has been extended until August 31, 2023.