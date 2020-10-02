City of Bakersfield to start Truxtun Avenue reconstruction project next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield will start a roadway reconstruction project on Truxtun Avenue between Elm Street and Chester Avenue starting Monday, Oct. 5.

The reconstruction of the roadway will be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday each week. The project is expected to be completed by Thursday, Dec. 17.

City officials said traffic delays are expected during the project and drivers should plan for longer travel times or use alternate routes to avoid the construction area.

Temporary closures at intersections are expected and detours will be provided during these phases of construction, according to officials. All work on this project is scheduled to be completed by mid-December.