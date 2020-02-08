City of Bakersfield to host vaccine, licensing clinic for dogs

The City of Bakersfield Animal Control Unit is hosting a vaccination, licensing and microchip clinic for dogs living within the city limits Saturday morning.

To take advantage of reduced vaccine costs and recieve free microchips for your furry friends, they must be city-licensed dogs.

All licensing fees are regular price.

The clinic is being held at Jefferson Park at 801 Bernard St. from 9 a.m. to noon.

If you can’t get out to this one, the city is hosting more clinics throughout the year. Click on this link to view a schedule.