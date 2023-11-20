BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield is urging residents to not dump cooking grease and oil down drains this holiday season by hosting its annual Holiday Grease Collection event.

City officials say disposing of used cooking grease and oil down a residential drain can clog pipes and cause backups.

Residents can collect used cooking oil and grease in a sealed container and drop it off at the free grease collection events disposal sites.

The 2023 Holiday Grease Collection Event starts Nov. 27 and ends Jan. 5, according to city officials.

The drop-off locations are:

City of Bakersfield Wastewater Treatment Plant 3 at 6901 McCutchen Rd.

North of the River Sanitary District main office at 204 Universe Ave.

Residents can drop off their used cooking oil and grease at those locations from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

The City of Bakersfield location will be closed on Dec. 25, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024.