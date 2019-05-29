City of Bakersfield to host community workshops for local improvements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield is getting millions of federal dollars to improve its communities and now officials are asking you how to spend it.

The city is hosting workshops to talk about how to invest the federal funding.

The funds can be used in different ways, such as improving community centers and parks or promoting new startup businesses.

Three community workshops are scheduled to talk about the city’s consolidated plan.

The first one takes place June 17 at the Baker Street Community Room located at 1015 Baker St. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

The second one takes place June 18 at Greenfield Family Resource Center located at 5400 Monitor St at 3 p.m.

A third takes place on June 19 at the Bakersfield Senior Center at 530 4th Street beginning at noon.