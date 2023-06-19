BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is scheduled to host a job fair in August where candidates have the opportunity to learn about 200 open positions.

At the job fair candidates can speak with representatives from departments including the City Attorney’s Office, City Clerk’s Office, city fire, human resources, public works, water resources and more.

The job fair is scheduled for Aug. 17 at the Mechanics Bank Arena from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to city officials.

Officials say full-time and part-time positions are available. Benefits for the jobs include paid vacation and holidays, retirement benefits, and incentive rewards.

Candidates are asked to bring copies of their résumés.