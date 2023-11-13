BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield has announced plans to hold multiple traffic closures for the week of Nov. 13, the city announced Monday.

According to Public Information Officer Joe Conroy, the following roads are set to close during the week:

Westbound State Route 58 at Chester Avenue

Southbound State Route 99 between State Route 58 and Ming Avenue

Stockdale Highway between Williamson Way and Wible Road

The city said the nighttime closure scheduled for westbound State Route 58 at Chester Avenue will take place on Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14 for electrical work. The closure will begin at 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m.

During this closure, the city said westbound Highway 58 to northbound Highway 99 motorists will be detoured to exit at Chester Avenue, turn right and head north on Chester Avenue, then turn left and head west on Brundage Lane. From there, motorists will turn right and head north on Oak Street, turn left and head west on California Avenue and turn right to enter the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp.

According to the city, westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 motorists will be detoured to exit at Chester Avenue, turn right and head north on Chester Avenue, turn left and head west on Brundage Lane, turn left and head south on Wible Road, turn right and head west on Ming Avenue and then turn left to enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp.

The southbound Highway 99 nighttime closure will take place State Route 58 and Ming Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 16 for permanent striping work, the city said. The closure will begin at 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. with two lanes being closed, and one lane remaining open.

Nighttime alternating lane closures on Stockdale Highway between Williamson Way and Wible Road are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 15 for temporary striping work, according to the city. The lane closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. with to lanes being closed, and one lane remaining open.

The California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the lane closures on Highways 99 and 58, according to the city.

The city said construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.