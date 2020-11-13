City of Bakersfield to hold 4th annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 28

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield will host its fourth annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena.

According to a news release, Mayor Karen Goh and other city councilmembers are expected to speak during the event. A live nativity will be on-site and Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance as well. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The City of Bakersfield asks that anyone in attendance practice social distancing as
recommended by the State and County Public Health Departments, as well as plan
to wear a face-covering if social distancing is not possible.

