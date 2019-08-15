City of Bakersfield, Serna family reach settlement in officer-involved shooting lawsuit

Nearly three years after 73-year-old Francisco Serna was shot and killed by a Bakersfield Police officer, a settlement has been reached between the City of Bakersfield and the Serna family. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Documents dated July 18, 2019, stated both parties in the case — Rubia Rosaura Serna, Laura Quintana, Fracisco Serna, Jesus Serna, Rogelio Serna, and the City of Bakersfield — “resolved” the case. “The parties will file a Stipulated Dismissal [SIC] of the entire action,” the document continued.

Serna, who was suffering from dementia, was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting with the Bakersfield Police Department during the early morning hours of Dec. 12, 2016.

Police were dispatched to the scene after a neighbor reported seeing a man with a gun on the 7900 block of Silver Birch Avenue.

Officer Reagan Selman arrived a short time later, Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin said during a July 2017 news conference. Serna immediately approached Selman and fellow officers, per the chief. Serna did not drop the object in his hand after police called on him to do so, Martin continued.

Selman shot Serna five times. A search later revealed Serna was not armed; the object the neighbor most likely thought was a firearm turned out to be a crucifix.

In 2018, more than a year after the shooting, Green ruled the shooting was justified.

“California law permits the use of deadly force if the officer actually and reasonably believed he was in immediate danger of death or great bodily injury,” Green said during the Feb. 2, 2018 press conference. “The appearance of danger is all that is necessary. Actual danger is not,” she added.

Despite Green’s statement, the Serna family sued the City of Bakersfield for damages.

KGET filed an information request with the city and reached out to the city attorney to ask how much money was paid out. 17 News also reached out to the Serna family and the family’s attorneys, did not hear back from either side by news time Wednesday.

*KGET will report on the terms of the agreement as soon as they are released.