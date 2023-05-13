BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield revealed residents’ Top 10 restaurants based on responses to a recent survey.

In April, residents were asked to list what retailers and restaurants they wanted to see in Bakersfield. The survey also asked residents to list which local businesses were their favorites.

Those who have lived in Bakersfield long enough have more than likely eaten at one of the restaurants that made the locals’ list, or has been told, “You gotta go there.”

TOP 10 LOCAL RESTAURANTS

Luigi’s Frugatti’s La Costa Mariscos Wool Growers Sorella Mexicali Moo Creamery Cafe Smitten Urrichio’s 24th Street Cafe

The city highlighted the restaurants during Small Business Week from April 30 to May 6.

The city asked residents to fill out the online survey between April 11 and April 21. The survey results would be used to examine strong and weak points in the local business climate and bring those “desired amenities” to Bakersfield.