BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield revealed residents’ Top 10 local retailers based on responses to a recent survey.

In April, residents were asked to list which retailers and restaurants they wanted to see in Bakersfield. The city also asked which locally-owned retailers and restaurants were their favorites.

While some businesses have already said they have no plans to expand into Bakersfield, the 10 businesses on the survey have developed a loyal customer base and in some cases been part of the city for decades. Why go to the major “big box” retailers?

TOP 10 LOCAL RESTAURANTS

In Your Wildest Dreams Bobbi’s Hallmark Spoiled Rotten Bella’s VIctoria’s Going Underground Records Sweet Surrender House of Mosley Sugardaddy’s Dewar’s

After a day of shopping, how about a bite to eat? Local residents also listed their Top 10 favorite restaurants.

The city highlighted the businesses as part of Small Business Week from April 30 to May 6.

Officials said they survey results would be used to examine strong and weak points in the local business climate and bring those “desired amenities” to Bakersfield.