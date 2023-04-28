BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The results are in. The City of Bakersfield revealed results of a survey asking residents what businesses they wanted to come to the city.

Officials said the city received more than 3,600 responses to the survey that was sent in both English and Spanish.

The city requested the responses from residents over a 10-day period.

TOP FIVE MOST DESIRED RESTAURANTS:

Cheesecake Factory

Porto’s

Claim Jumper

TGI Friday’s

Buca Di Beppo

TOP FIVE MOST DESIRED RETAILERS:

IKEA

Whole Foods

Nordstrom

Bass Pro Shops

REI

In a city manager memo, officials said Bakersfield leaders wanted to know what businesses they wanted to come to Bakersfield but also get a sense of how residents viewed the “Bakersfield shopping and dining experience.”

Many residents responded to the survey saying the selection of restaurants and businesses in Bakersfield could be more diverse.

The survey asked residents what local businesses they love and frequently visit. Next week, the city will reveal the top five local restaurants and retailers for Small Business Week.