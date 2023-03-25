BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield city council is looking to fill a vacancy on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee (KBBC) that will expire in December 2024, according to a news release from the city.

The Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee recommends programs to improve the aesthetic and environmentally-friendly qualities of Bakersfield through proper solid waste handling, controlling litter, beautification, educating the general public, and also recruiting volunteers to make a positive change in the community, the release says.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Applications for the vacancy are available at the City Clerk’s office at City Hall North located at 1600 Truxtun Ave. and also on the city’s website. They should be submitted to the above-mentioned office by May 3 at 5 p.m.

Contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-326-3767 for more information.