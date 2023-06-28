BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield will be receiving a $10 million grant to improve a portion of Chester Avenue.

The funds are from the RAISE Grant Program, which was expanded under President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law.

The $10 million will go to the Chester Avenue Connectivity and Climate Adaptation Project which will redevelop the 1.4 miles of Chester between Brundage Lane and Truxtun Avenue.

The grant money will help complete street enhancements, roadway improvements, ADA accessible sidewalks, bike lanes, street and lighting improvements, and storm water drainage improvements.