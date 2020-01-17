City of Bakersfield names new manager

Christian Clegg has been named by the city to take over Alan Tandy as Bakersfield’s new city manager.

Clegg has 14 years of experience working in local government, including the past five years as the deputy city manager of Stockton. He spent a total of nine years with the city.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to serve the city of Bakersfield,” Clegg said. “I have pursued professional roles that would prepare me to give my best as a city manager. While those experiences have been rewarding, I am eager to take on this new role, while planting roots in a community that my family can call home.”

Clegg succeeds Tandy, who officially retired last week after 27 years as Bakersfield’s city manager. The city said its head attorney, Virginia Gennaro, will serve as an interim city manager until March 2, when Clegg is expected to take over the position.

During his time as a deputy city manager, Clegg helped bring the city of Stockton out of bankruptcy and was given the 2016 League of California Cities John H. Nail Award for his leadership.

Clegg also developed Stockton’s Office of Violence Prevention, which helped reduce homicides by 40 percent and shootings by 30 percent in 2018, which continued in 2019.

Prior to working in Stockton, Clegg worked for the city of Tacoma in Washington for five years, first as a management assistant and then as a management analyst.

Clegg’s contract agreement will be up for approval by the City Council at its Jan. 22 meeting. Clegg is set to receive a $240,000 annual salary under the agreement.