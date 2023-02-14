BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield now accepts graffiti removal requests in unincorporated metro areas via the city’s mobile app.

According to a release, this new feature will allow the city’s graffiti removal team to service locations in smaller pockets around the outskirts and borders of Bakersfield’s metropolitan area.

However, the release states one caveat: this service will only apply to properties on public streets, which means that owners of private properties in the new areas of service will still need to remove their own graffiti.

These service requests can be submitted to the city through the Bakersfield mobile app.