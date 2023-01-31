BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is looking to fill a vacancy on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee (KBBC).

According to a release from the city council, a council member of ward number one will nominate a Bakersfield resident and the nomination will be confirmed by a majority vote of the full council.

Applications are available at the City Clerk’s office at City Hall North on 1600 Truxtun Ave. and on the city’s website. The forms are to be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.

Contact the city clerk’s office at 661-326-3767 for more information.