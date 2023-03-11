BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is looking to hire a commissioner to serve a three-year term on the Historic Preservation Commission.

According to a release by the city, members of the commission are nominated and appointed by the entire council, and must be Bakersfield residents throughout their entire term.

Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall North located at 1600 Truxtun Avenue or on the city’s website. Applications are due March 15 at 5 p.m.

Interested persons can contact the City Clerk’s Office by calling 661-326-3767.