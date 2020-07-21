City of Bakersfield joins Atlas One for safety alert app

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield residents now have access to a mobile app that provides real-time alerts for city events and emergencies.

The city of Bakersfield said it has partnered with Atlas One to offer residents its free location-based app, which is available now. Bakersfield is the first city in the state to begin using the app, according to the city.

Besides the ability to send alerts, the city said the app also gives users access to online city services and information such as directories and maps.

“We are extremely excited to have joined the Atlas One,” said Joe Conroy, public information officer for the city. “We now have the ability to send personalized, geo-fenced notifications to an area as small as a building, allowing us to get the right information to the right people in real time. This technology will keep our residents informed and save lives.”

The app is available for download through the Apple and Android stores. After creating a profile and providing your location or place you want to track, you will then be able to receive alerts.

“We are beyond excited to have the city of Bakersfield join the Atlas One network, and more importantly, improve transparency, communication and information access with Bakersfield residents,” said Atlas One CEO Kushyar Kasraie. “This brings us one step closer to our goal of creating a nation-wide civic engagement network that will keep you safe and informed, regardless of where you are.”

Atlas One said location information is kept private and will not be shared with third parties, including the city of Bakersfield.