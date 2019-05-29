City of Bakersfield is asking residents to watch what they flush

by: Lia Yoakum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield started a new effort to get people to watch what they flush.

The City says people are flushing things that are backing up pipes and costing thousands to repair.

Some of the items that cannot be flushed include:

• Cotton swabs
• Dental floss
• Gloves
• Rags
• Cat litter
• Feminine hygiene products
• Condoms
• Paper towels
• Diapers
• Even “flushable” wipes

Flushing these so-called “flushable” products can clog pipes, break pumps and cause sanitary sewer overflows.

To learn more about what’s safe for your pipes check out they city’s website, cantflush.us.

