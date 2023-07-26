BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Businesses in downtown Bakersfield may get some relief from the vandalism that has plagued them for years after the City of Bakersfield announced a grant program for business security.

This new program is intended to help small businesses cover security measures and fix damage.

With vandalism hitting businesses repeatedly, Chris Ludwig, owner of the House of Talula, says she has seen it all.

“Violating and horrible, it’s been a tragedy,” Ludwig told 17 News. “I’ve been here for almost 25 years. I would say the last 2 years have been the worst, this year, since November, we’ve been hit 8 to 10 times.”

The Business Security Improvements Grant Program is aimed at helping businesses and non-profits recover from vandalism and avoid future incidents. From alarm systems, security cameras and lighting to smashed window repairs, businesses can receive up to $5,000 dollars.

Unfortunately, not every business in the city qualifies. Jenni Byers, Assistant Economic Development Director, says the city must follow federal guidelines.

“They are our lower income neighborhoods and that’s how they’re identified by the U.S government,” Byers told 17 News. “Because these are federal funds, we follow federal guidelines.”

Ludwig said this is still not the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I don’t really see it that way, I think it’s just right now a band-aid until we get the real issues resolved,” Ludwig told 17 News. “It’s just, it’s going to help, but it’s not going to solve it.”

Ludwig says the losses in her business have long passed the $5,000 mark, with just her broken window costing $3,500.

The businesses that qualify for the grant must have fewer than 500 employees and a business license with the city of Bakersfield. After sending an application, the staff has 20 days to review it, and if approved, a check would be sent within the next 30 days.

The fund has a total of $500,000 allocated for this program.