BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield hosted a vaccine clinic for pets helping to keep our furry friends safe.

The low-cost drive-thru clinic also offered free licenses for pets and microchips.

“Fourth of July is coming around the corner so if your pet’s not mirochipped, get it microchipped in case it gets lost or scared from fireworks. The low-cost vaccines we provide, you can’t beat the price being a responsible pet owner and coming to get your pet vaccinated,” animal control officer Sandra Alvarez said.

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center gave out more than 300 microchips and 100 licenses at last month’s event. Their next event is scheduled for May 7 at Mesa Marin Park.

Vaccines cost $10 each. You can view a schedule at this website.